Jhansi: Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives and another jawan was severely injured after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Indian Army said it lost one of its Commander and a Gunner in the mishap.

"During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 Oct 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital, Babina. The Commander and the Gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries," Indian Army said in a statement.

"The Driver is out of danger and under treatment. The incident is under further investigation. The Indian Army expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident," the Indian Army official was quoted as saying in the statement.

The deceased have been identified as Sumer Singh from Rajasthan and Sukanta Mandal from West Bengal. The injured jawan Pradeep Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Khalilabad has been admitted to the army hospital for treatment.