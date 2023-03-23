Barabanki (UP): The serial killer with alleged necrophilic tendencies Amarendra who was arrested on January 23 for killing two elderly women and then raping their dead bodies had a troubled childhood. Born in the Sadva Bhelu village of Asandara police station area of the Barabanki district about 29 years ago, Amarendra's mother passed away when he was still at a tender age.

Locals said that his father Salikram Rawat married for the second time after the death of Amarendra's mother which Amarendra. then still a child, could not accept. Being deprived of his mother's love since childhood and seeing his father marrying another woman soon after his mother's woman perhaps scarred Amarendra's mind, locals said.

Even as Amarendra headed for an uncertain future by not going to school despite there being one near his home, his father got married for the third time as his second wife passed away after giving birth to a son and a daughter. This inflicted further mental trauma on Amarendra.

Having no proper education, Amarendra took up the occupation of grazing goats like his father. As he grew up the ill effects of his troubled childhood started to show in his actions, locals said.

They said that five years ago Amarendra's father got him married to a girl from Bartara village under Mawai police station area of Ayodhya. But since he still did not have any proper source of income, his grandfather took him to Surat for employment.

However, he did not stay there for long and returned home on December 4 and on the following day allegedly killed an elderly woman with his accomplice Surinder in Ibrahimabad village of the Ayodhya district.

Police said that like Amarendra, his partner-in-crime Surendra also has a twisted mentality. Speaking to reporters, Ram Sanheighat police station chief Lal Chandra Saroj said that Surendra got married two years ago but his wife refuses to live with him. " Amarendra and Surendra became friends while working in a rice mill," he said.