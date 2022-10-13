Bareilly: A Bangladeshi woman part of 59 tourists died under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, an official said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Asha Lata (65), wife of Netai Charan Pal, a resident of Dhaka Bangladesh. Asha was on a visit to India, along with her companions and family members.

All the tourists were going to Ayodhya after visiting Garhmukteshwar. After having food on the way, the visitors boarded the bus after which Asha's health deteriorated suddenly. She was taken to Mirganj CHC Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Dr Rohan Diwakar, who attended to the woman, said that the woman had breathed her last by the time she was brought to the hospital. Later, a police team from the Mirganj police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The actual cause of the woman's death was not immediately known.