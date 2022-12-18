Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Police arrested a Bangladeshi national and recovered Bangladeshi currency from his possession in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 31,500 Bangladeshi Taka has been recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Afsar Ali (80). Linepar police station in-charge Pratap Singh said, "Afsar has been arrested. During the interrogation, he accepted that he is a Bangladeshi citizen. He does not have any valid documents."

