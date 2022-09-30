Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has accused the Centre of “political selfishness and union appeasement” over the recent ban on the Popular Front of India. Mayawati said that the ban on PFI had caused “less satisfaction and more restlessness” while demanding a ban on the Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a tweet on Friday, Mayawati wrote, “By targeting the People's Front of India (PFI) in many ways across the country by the Centre, finally now before the assembly elections, it has banned it along with its eight affiliated organizations, considering it as a policy of political selfishness and union appeasement, it is here among the people. There is less satisfaction and more restlessness”.

Mayawati said the BJP government's intentions were “flawed”. “This is the reason that the opposition parties are also angry and attacking over this issue considering the government's intentions to be flawed and the demand for banning the RSS is also being openly demanded that if PFI is a threat to the internal security of the country then other organizations like that. But why shouldn't it be banned?” she wrote in the tweet.

The government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. Besides PFI, the organizations which were also declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organizations, the notification claimed. "Whereas, the Central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts association outlawed with immediate effect, and accordingly, in the exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, declares it as outlawed," it had said.