Ghazipur: Pro-Dalit Group Bhim Army workers on Wednesday demonstrated outside the house of Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua over the latter's brother allegedly beating up Dalit youths on Holi. The Bhim Army activists, along with scores of Dalit youths, assembled in front of Dinesh Lal's residence at Tandwa village in Ghazipur and raised slogans against his brother.

The protesters alleged that during Holi celebrations on Wednesday some Dalit youths had a heated argument with Dinesh Lal's brother and friends outside their residence. The argument turned ugly and the MP's brother assaulted some Dalit youths. As per the protesting Bhim Army members, the condition of one of the victims is stated to be critical.

Also read: Dalit man thrashed and humiliated in Uttar Pradesh

The youth was first taken to a local hospital. From there, he was later referred to a hospital in Varanasi for specialised treatment, the police said. A case has been registered against six people in Shadiabad police station in the incident. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Dalit leaders against MP's brother and others.

In the meantime, the Bhim Army members continued their protests outside the MP's house till late evening. Even on Thursday, the workers of Bhim Army are protesting while demanding action against the culprits. Pertinently, people were celebrating Holi with enthusiasm at Tandwa village under Shadiabad police station limits in the district where the house of MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' also located and some locals reportedly thronged his residence. It is here that some Dalit youths had an argument with the MP's brother, which turned ugly and culminated into a fight.