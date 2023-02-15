Lucknow: Lucknow's Lulu Mall is in discussion on social media once again after an Australian sociologist Salvatore Babones alleged that he was prevented from reading a book in the mall's food court. Salvatore, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, is one of the delegates from G20 nations who are in India these days and are being escorted to some of the prominent heritage sites in Lucknow and other cities.

On Tuesday, Salvatore tweeted that the mall officials stopped him from reading a book. "I was just told by @LuLu_Mall security in Lucknow that I'm not allowed to read a book in their mall. New India indeed! - and then @LuLuGroup_India security stopped me from even taking a picture of a book to show you. What Philistines!" Salvatore tweeted. In another tweet he posted a picture of a signboard which read 'No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall". Sharing it, Salvatore wrote, "Also no praying. I think I need a better mall."

His tweet garnered hundreds of reactions, some questioning the mall authorities while others telling Salvatore that they have read books in the mall and did not have any such issue. "Perhaps the one who told you wasn’t from the managing team because I have sat in Costa downstairs and read books multiple times. Have worked on my laptop as well," commented one user Taruka Srivastava.

Replying to Taruka, Salvatore wrote: "Yes, @CostaCoffeeInd allows reading. But @LuLu_Mall food court does not!". Replying to it, another user commented: "They don't want people to occupy food court seats indefinitely. I think this is the reason why. Other customers might need to eat as well and need seats."

Another user highlighted how the mall was in news in the past after some people offered namaz in it following which the authorities banned any religious prayers inside the mall. "Due to the past incidents of some people reading namaz inside the mall, they might have pushed this rule. But I am not sure how reading a book will offend anyone," read a comment by a verified user Gayatri.

In July, a video of a few people offering namaz in the mall had triggered a lot of social media ire following which police arrested five of those offering prayers. After the incident, the mall authorities had banned religious prayers on the campus.

Salvatore is on a visit to India for the G-20 Summit. He has visited Lucknow and Varanasi as is evident from his Twitter posts in which he praised Lucknow's chaat and Varanasi's delicious food. In another post, he shared his picture in front of a poster of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow, while writing: "The Three Musketeers."