Hapur: A local court in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday remanded two men accused of firing at AIMIM chief Asaduddin earlier this month, to 24-hour police custody.

The accused duo- Sachin and Shubham- had on February 3 opened fire at Owaisi's convoy at the Chhijarsi toll gate while the AIMIM leader was returning from Kithod in Meerut from a campaign rally in the ongoing UP polls. They however missed the target with the bullets hitting Owaisi's car. They were nabbed the next day by Hapur police.

Police on Saturday also claimed to have arrested the weapon smuggler who supplied arms to two men. Today, the police have taken both the accused on 24-hour custody remand from the local court for interrogation, sources. The police were interrogating both the accused under tight security and the media is also being kept away from this whole case, said an official.

Also read: Smuggler who supplied weapons to Owaisi's attackers arrested, said police