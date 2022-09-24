Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ATS has questioned six PFI members over their involvement in the 2047 Ghazwa-e Hind Mission being created in the Phulwari Sharif of Bihar. According to sources, the PFI members confessed that their UP colleagues were collecting funds for the said mission.

Starting their action on the night of 21 September, NIA had arrested 106 people from 11 states including 8 people from UP. Of this, 22 people were from Kerala, 20 from Maharashtra and 20 from Karnataka 20, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 9 from Assam, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 5 from Andhra Pradesh, 4 from Madhya Pradesh, 3 from Puducherry, and 3 from Delhi and 2 from Rajasthan has been arrested.

On July 2022, the NIA action at Bihar's Patna revealed that PFI members were preparing a blueprint to make India a Muslim nation by 2047. According to UP ATS Chief, Naveen Arora, on the input of Bihar Police, his team was working on it since the arrest of Nooruddin, a lawyer of PFI members working on Gajwa Hind from Lucknow. After investigation, it was found that Nooruddin used to help people who were in jail.

The ATS Chief said that he has detained 4 PFI members from Meerut and 2 from Varanasi. During interrogation, all 6 suspects have given information about their plans. He further said that some important evidence has been found in the documents recovered from their offices and their mobiles, which were being matched with their statements.

Apart from NIA and ATS, Ahmed Baig, a resident of Lucknow's Mecca Ganj, has been arrested by UP STF. Ahmed Baig used to teach at Nadwa College till the year 2018 and was also running a school of hatred and bigotry where the Muslim youth were forced to develop hatred against CM Yogi Adityanath and the country and took up arms against them.