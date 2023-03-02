Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Chief Justice of the High Court on Wednesday demanding a magisterial inquiry into the issue.

She also sought action against the officials who have harassed her family. Shaista also accused the police of taking her two minor sons away without any reason and the administration of illegally demolishing the house and she also reported theft of Rs 1.5 lakhs cash and jewelry worth Rs 7 lakhs.

Shaista in her letter has accused Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) of demolishing the rented house where she was living with her children without any prior notice. She also submitted that the police show cases weapons as recovered after they themselves planted it. She has also accused a Cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh and his wife of hatching a conspiracy against her so that she could not contest the mayor's election.

Sources said her letter said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already declared her as the mayoral candidate which had prompted her rivals and candidates from the rival parties trying to stop her from contesting the mayoral elections. Shaista claimed that her family was suffering due to political enmity and is being levelled false charges.

On Wednesday, a joint team consisting of the District Administration, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), and the Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition process of the house owned by Khalid Zafar, Atiq Ahmed's close aide. Shaista had been residing in this house with her two sons. During the eviction that preceded the demolition, the police reported to have recovered two guns and a sword from the house. The seized property would be produced in the Court and will be moved to safe custody.