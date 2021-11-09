Lucknow: Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) has on Tuesday confirmed that shots were fired from weapons recovered from possession of the main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and his friend during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that occurred on October 3.

Ashish Mishra's rifle and revolver were found to be involved while Ankit Das's repeater gun and pistol

The police had recovered the weapons from the duo's houses and sought a report from the FSL. While releasing its report on Tuesday, the FSL team confirmed the firing with the weapons during the violence. However, no official statements were released.

During the SIT investigation, accused Ankit Das and Latif had admitted to firing to save themselves during the violence, the police sources said.

Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

