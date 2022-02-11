Bareily (Uttar Pradesh): AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka.

Addressing an election in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh where he is campaigning for his party for the ongoing assembly polls, Owaisi questioned the PM's silence on the issue and said, "The Constitution guarantees religious rights to every citizen. Why is the PM was keeping mum on the issue."

Except for AIMIM, no party has uttered a word about it,” Owaisi said adding the SP and BSP “did not do justice to Muslims”. Akhilesh Yadav wants to get Muslim votes by showing fear of BJP, but now Muslim youth are not afraid. They will no longer do the work of putting up posters. Rather, they will do their part”.

The AIMIM chief also questioned parties over the represention of Muslims. “Is there any minority leader in Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, he questoned?"

The BJP does not even allot tickets to minorities, he said. Owaisi said, “The BJP talks of development, but does not even build hospitals and schools. Akhilesh Yadav denied the tickets of 45 Muslims of his party."

The Samajwadi Party thinks that Muslims will not go anywhere else. If SP-BSP could not stop BJP in 2014, will it be able to stop this time?” he added. He further alleged that Akhilesh Yadav “forgot his promise to give reservations to Muslims and now he is talking about giving e-Rickshaws”.

