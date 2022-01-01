Saharanpur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the public in Saharanpur today. He questions the Prime Minister, "I want to ask Narendra Modi whether he is not the Prime Minister of Muslims of the country. Why did the Modi government have not taken action against the people who spread hatred."

He further says, "Why did Union Home Minister Amit Shah not speak for Muslims? Is he not the Home Minister of Muslims of the country?"

Owaisi slams SP-BSP and RLD by questioning, "if our party talks about the rights of 19 per cent Muslims in the state, then it hurts SP-BSP and RLD. These parties use Muslims only as votes but now the time has come and Muslims will now not sit on the rugs, they will sit on the chairs."

Owaisi said that the Akhilesh government did nothing for the Muslims and the BSP government registered the maximum number of cases against Muslims. Muslims supported everyone for 60 years, but they were used only as vote banks.

He said that Majlis is not against any religion and caste. He said that I stand with Hindus and brothers of Dalit society. We are ready to negotiate with any party except Congress and BJP in the state according to our conditions.

State President Shaukat Ali, Dr Pawan Rao Ambedkar, Wajid Hussain Hyderabadi, Gayyur Hasan, Farhan Zubairi also addressed the conference.

