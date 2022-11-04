Gonda (UP): BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who came to inspect the road in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday made a controversial statement on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal is a big thief. If his government is formed in Gujarat, I will leave politics," he said while speaking to reporters.

The BJP MP arrived in Gonda on Thursday to inspect the Dhemua Ghat Bridge and the road connecting Nawabganj to Ayodhya that was cut off by flood. After the flood water receded, Kaiserganj MP along with administrative staff, Irrigation Department, and the PWD team arrived to inspect the road. The MP conducted an on-site inspection and instructed the officers to take the necessary action as soon as possible. The BJP MP distributed relief material to the flood victims and assured the people of all possible help.

Meanwhile, the MP while talking to the media gave an absurd statement about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal is the looter of votes. During the Corona period, AAP workers recovered five thousand rupees from outsiders in the name of challan. Arvind Kejriwal is a big thief. If his government is formed in Gujarat, I will leave politics," he said.