Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A special CBI court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Muhammad Umar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Atiq Ahmad, and another accused Yogesh Kumar for allegedly extorting money and assaulting a real estate businessman in 2018.

Special CBI court's Judicial Magistrate Samridhi Mishra issued the arrest warrant against Umar after he failed to appear before the court in response to summons issued to him earlier in the extortion case.

Meanwhile, Umar's bank accounts in Prayagraj have been frozen, while the demolition of his immovable property has already been done by the government.

The FIR in the case was lodged on the complaint of realtor Mohit Jaiswal at Krishna Nagar police station in December 2018. He had alleged that Atiq had got him kidnapped and taken to Deoria, where he was assaulted and forced to execute a sale deed of properties worth crores of rupees in his name.

His son and others had also assaulted Jaiswal and robbed him of his SUV, Jaiswal had alleged in his complaint.

The case was later transferred by the Supreme Court to the CBI, which probed the case and filed an interim charge sheet earlier in the case.

The CBI is still investigating the case and would file an additional charge sheet after completing its probe.

In the charge sheet filed earlier, the CBI has indicted 12 people, including the former MP's son Umar.

