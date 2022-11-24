Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): An army jawan died after he was pushed off a slowly moving train by a TTE (travelling ticket examiner) on Thursday following a heated argument. The incident happened when the train was moving out of the Bareilly railway station on November 18. The jawan identified as Sonu Singh of 24 Rajputana Rifles initially lost both his legs after he was pushed off the Dibrugarh- New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

A badly injured Sonu was taken to a military hospital. His leg was amputated on Monday but he did not regain consciousness till Wednesday. TTE Kupan Bore has been absconding since the incident. Government Railway Police Inspector, Ajit Pratap Singh said, "police registered a case against TTE Kupan Bore based on the complaint given by the Army.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder has been registered against Bore." Ajit further said, "Kupan bore is still on the run, and the search for him is on."