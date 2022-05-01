Aligarh: The court of Aligarh District Judge Dr. Babbu Sarang on Sunday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Professor Jitendra Kumar, who was accused of insulting Hindu deities back on April 5. He was subsequently served a show-cause notice by the Aligarh Muslim University administration. On April 6, BJP leader Nishit Sharma filed a case in the Civil Lines Police Station against Kumar, leading to a case being registered at Medical Chowki Police Station against the latter.

"The accused Jitendra had filed a petition for anticipatory bail, which has been rejected by the court", said District Government Counsel Dhirendra Singh Tomar. After registering the case, Kumar had been summoned to the police station for questioning, and a notice had also been served a notice to cooperate in the probe.

The issue gained momentum after an MBBS student tweeted out a video clip of the concerned class on social media. The police, since then, have also recorded statements of students and staff members present in the class. "The collection of evidence during the investigation has been completed. Now, the opinion of the prosecution is being taken, after which charge sheet will be filed," Circle Officer Shwetabh Pandey said.