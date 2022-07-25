Varanasi: The Shivling installed in the Shiva temple next to UBI at Palahipatti market in Uttar Pradesh's Cholapur was found damaged on Monday morning (second Monday of Sawan in Kashi).

Anarchists damage Shivling in Uttar Pradesh's Cholapur

As soon as the information was received, local people and village head Hukum Singh reached the spot. The traffic on the Varanasi to Sindhora road was blocked due to a crowd of angry people. In view of this, the village head and the police pacified the matter after persuading the people. Along with this, the damaged Shivling was repaired immediately.

Villagers say that if the police patrolled properly at night, no one would have the courage to damage the Shivling installed in the temple. All this has been done deliberately late on Sunday night to spoil the atmosphere of Sawan. The villagers have demanded the police to identify the chaotic elements and take action against them.