Aligarh: Police on Friday registered a case based on a video, which showed some NCC cadets raising religious slogans during the Republic Day fete on January 26 at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. The AMU administration has already suspended the accused student in the case. The accused has been identified as Wahidurjama, a BA first-year student hailing from Malda in West Bengal.

The varsity has also set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report in five days. SP City Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed that a case has been registered under section 153b, 505 IPC into the incident. The SP City said that the case was registered following a complaint lodged by one Yogesh in the Police Station Civil Line.

In the complaint, the complainant accused the student of raising anti-national slogans during the Republic Day celebrations at AMU. According to the SP City, a forensic investigation of the viral video of the incident is also being done and further action is being taken after taking legal opinion. In the purported viral video of the incident, some NCC cadets at the AMU campus are seen raising religious slogans during the Republic Day celebrations. Local BJP leaders complained about this to Aligarh Police and university administration. On Friday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam spoke to the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani on the matter.