Meerut: Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged member of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. As per an official the accused Firoz Rahman was apprehended from Lohiyanagar by Kharkhoda police late on Wednesday night.

The arrest was made following inputs received from ATS and Intelligence officials, Police Station in-charge Rajeev Sehrawat said. Police sources said that the arrested youth's activity was suspicious and he had been promoting PFI for some time. The arrested youth is said to be originally a resident of Jadauda village of Kithore police station area. (Further details awaited)