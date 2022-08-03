Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The department of Sanskrit at Allahabad University (AU) is introducing a new course in Hindu astrology and rituals with the aim of conserving the rich legacy of the religion. The AU spokesperson said that a centre for Vedic studies will soon be established at the department of Sanskrit. The three new courses based on Vedic studies will include religious practices and rituals and astrology and these would be launched from the next academic session 2023-24.

Admission will begin for two PG diplomas and one PG course. The department has prepared a detailed proposal for the same. Prof Ram Sevak Dubey, head of the department of Sanskrit, said on Wednesday, "Under the Centre for Vedic studies, diplomas in ritual will be awarded. It will be a one-year duration course, and for getting admission, a graduation degree in any discipline is mandatory. At the same time, a diploma in Astrology will also be a one-year course at the department which can be done after the UG course.

"The department proposes to start a post-graduate course in intellectual studies. This will be a two-year master's degree programme. Students having Sanskrit as one of their subjects in graduation will be able to get admitted for this course. Prof Dubey further said that the proposal for conducting all three courses will be sent to the vice-chancellor and would be tabled at the meeting of the Academic Council (AC). After the final approval of the Executive Council (EC), the course would be launched.

Admissions will be taken in the academic session 2023-24. The head of the department said that after studying astrology and rituals from AU, new doors of employment would open for the students. At the same time, courses such as these would help conserve the gradually vanishing Vedic practices and rituals, including astrology. (IANS)