Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court issued a notification for the transfer and promotion of 221 judicial officers posted in the district courts of the state.

The notification, issued on Saturday includes some Chief Judicial Magistrate level officers who have been promoted and made Additional District Judge (ADJ).Director General Ashish Garg has issued the notification.

Under the notification, judicial officers have been instructed to assume the new post by handing over the charge. (ANI)