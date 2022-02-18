Prayagraj: In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has handed over the alleged fertilizer subsidy scam to the to CBI for investigation. The HC while transferring the case to the agency has asked it to submit the report of the investigation on March 21.

A single bench of Justice Gautam Chaudhary passed the order over a petition filed by Avinash Kumar Modi, one of the accused in the scam alleged to have been perpetrated from 1989 to 2000. The petitioner is accused of supplying fertilizers worth Rs 1,200 crore to the M/S Ujjwal Trading Company and M/S Madan Madhav Fertilizer and Chemicals Company, Farrukhabad, of which the latter “grabbed subsidy worth more than Rs 48.18 lakh of the Rs 1,200 crore total subsidy from the government causing huge loss to the exchequer”. It has been alleged that the company had been shut down due to losses “but was running on papers”.

The Sub-Inspector of Economic Offences Wing had lodged an FIR in connection with the case at Fatehgarh Kotwali Police Station on September 10, 2004. But, the petitioner pleaded in the court that the investigating agency has made him a “scapegoat, leaving big fish”. He said that “top government officials involved in the scam and the scam company Madan Madhav Fertilizers and Chemicals were acquitted”.

The petitioner demanded cancellation of the summons and chargesheet issued against him, saying that he is innocent. Pertinently, out of the 20 accused in the case, the Economic Offences Wing has filed charge sheet against only five of them. Last year, a local Chief Judicial Magistrate issued summons to the accused after 13 years after which a charge sheet was filed against three accused.

