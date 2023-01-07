Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Prayagraj (MCP) to regularly check the pollution levels of the holy river and ensure the water purity during 'Magh Mela'. The HC has also directed the civic body to make all possible efforts to check pollution and the flow of water in the Ganga ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The court on Friday directed that pollution levels should be checked every day at Kanpur and Prayagraj Sangam throughout the fair and the officials of the administration should ensure that all the arrangements are completed before the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. The petitioners in presence of Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra told the court that polluted water from the tanneries of Kanpur is being discharged into the Ganga.

Ajay Kumar Mishra replied to this by saying, "the administrative officers of Kanpur and Prayagraj are in touch with each other and are working to stop the discharge of untreated sewage water from the tanneries into the Ganga river. Besides this, more water will be released into the river to check the flow of water during the upcoming events."

Also read: Mamata demands national status for West Bengal's Ganga Sagar Mela

Regarding the report sought by the court on the ban on polythene, the MCP officials said, "continuous efforts are being made by the MC to curb the use of polythene." The court further said that the officers should take action in a more effective way by random checking. The court also said that the capacity of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is less than the sewage being generated.

The court said, "only 60 percent of the houses have been connected to the sewer line while 40 percent are still pending." The court directed the officials to hold a meeting with the Advocate General to discuss the issues and the necessary work must be completed well in time."