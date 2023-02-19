Rampur (UP): Days after Samajwadi Party leader and son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan's name was struck off from the electoral rolls of the Rampur Assembly constituency, the National President of the All India Muslim Federation Farhat Ali Khan hammered the plaques set up by Azam Khan and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Bapu Mall.

Farhat Ali Khan, on Sunday, said that Azam Khan does not have a right to vote and that the administration should remove the plaque with Azam's name on it. He demanded that the administration remove all the plaques bearing Azam Khan's name and threatened to break them himself if his demand is not met.

"The man who demolished people's houses and now he has been convicted as a criminal. A plaque with Azam's name is a big deal he does not even deserve to live in the country. I demand administration to break all his plaques from the state or else I will break each one of them on my own," added Khan.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Abdullah Azam, SP MLA and Azam Khan's son, disqualified from state assembly after 2008 case conviction