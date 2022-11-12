Aligarh: One person was arrested while another remains at large after opening fire inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Friday. The incident took place in front of the General Education Centre (GEC) inside the campus at around 12:30 pm, informed officials.

The accused arrived on a bike and started to intimidate a group of students sitting on the lawn near the General Education Centre, Deputy Proctor Ali Nawaz said.

"A few senior students sitting nearby interfered, following which the duo left the premises but soon returned with a firearm and fired at the spot" he informed. Upon being informed of the issue, campus security officials arrived at the spot soon afterwards, but the accused tried to flee the spot, he added.

"They were chased to an apartment in Shamshad market area, where they went inside and tried to hide a bag containing the weapon. After coming out, however, the two were stopped and subsequently handed over the bag" the Proctor informed.

The accused who has been arrested was identified as one Suhaib, with a revolver and cartridges seized from his possession.