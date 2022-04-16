Aligarh: In a horrific incident of violence, a woman was struck with a heated iron rod and subsequently beaten up in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district by an exorcist. The incident saw Hema (25), wife of Vishu Kumar of Lukhatia village, under the Iglas police station area in the district, assaulted by a Maulana who the family visited to cure her of an alleged possession.

Speaking about the incident, Vishnu said, "Our neighbors said there was a Maulana in a nearby village, who treats cases like these. When we went there, he sat us down and chanted something. Afterward, he made her partially undress and beat her up like an animal".

With the family members eventually complaining to the police, a case was registered against the Maulana and two of his associates. "The police have arrested the accused Maulana, Aas Mohammad. Legal action has been initiated against the accused cleric," Iglas SHO Ripudaman Singh said.