Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The District Panchayat of Aligarh has passed an order for meat and first shops to remain shut for nine days during the Navratri festival. "An order has been passed for Fish and meat shops to remain shut in view of Navratri festival for nine days," said Vijay Singh Jadaun, President, District Panchayat Aligarh.

The District Panchayat president added that strict actions will be taken against those flouting the order. "Strict action line cancellation of the license will be taken against those flouting the order," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued a similar order, however, it was taken back next day with a clarification that stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. According to the state government's orders, meat shops should be situated beyond a 50-metre radius of religious places and no slaughter of animals should take place inside the shop. The directives also say that curtains/tinted glass should be used to ensure that meat is not visible to the public.

The nine-day festivitival of Chaitra navratri began on April 2 and will go on till April 11. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents.

ANI