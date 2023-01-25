Lucknow: Authorities have rescued at least 14 people from the debris of a residential apartment which collapsed in Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, officials said. At least three people have been confirmed dead in the collapse of the Alaya Apartment in Hazratganj, a posh area of the capital Lucknow.

Several people are said to be buried under the debris including elderly and children. As per an official, the multi-storey apartment collapsed at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday burying the inmates under the debris. They also said eight to 10 families were lodged in the apartment in 12 flats. Soon after the incident, a major rescue operation was launched by the NDRF, Army, fire brigade and police personnel assisted by civil administration.

An official said that 14 people have been rescued from the debris while many are still feared trapped under it. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak reached the spot on Tuesday to oversee the rescue operation. Pathak directed the rescuers to expedite the rescue operation. After leaving the spot of the incident, the UP Deputy CM also visited the Civil Hospital where the injured are being treated.

Apart from Pathak, many senior officials including Chief Minister's advisor Avnish Awasthi, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indrajit Singh also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, official sources said that the the Alaya apartment on Wazir Hasan Road was built by Yazdan Builders, who have been embroiled in controversies in the past.

It is being said that the apartment was constructed by the builder illegally in violation of the norms. Sources said that the multi-storey apartment was built on less than 2000 square meters area, which is very less and not permissible under norms. It is said that even the map of the building has not been approved for the construction by the authorities.

Meanwhile the collapse of the residential apartment has caused grief and shock among the bereaved families. The family members of the victims buried under the debris are desperately waiting for the rescuers to retrieve them. A woman present in front of the apartment said that her mother Shahjahan used to work at the flat. She had left home to work on Tuesday and has not returned yet. The woman is believed to be among those trapped under the debris.