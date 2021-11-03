Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022, former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced that his party will stitch up alliance with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL).

"It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch up an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of my uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) as well. Samajwadi Party will give him full respect," the former CM said.

The former CM also said that his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who broke away from the SP to form the Pragatisheel Samajwadi party Lohia (PSPL) during the last Assembly polls will get the “due honour” from his party.

Welcoming the decision of Akhilesh Yadav, the spokesperson of the Progressive Samajwadi Party said that the alliance will form a strong government of socialist ideology.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a PSP spokesperson Arvind Singh said, "if Akhilesh Yadav has talked about an alliance, then it is a welcome step. Party's national president Shivpal Singh Yadav has been continuously stating that all parties with socialist ideology should come on one platform to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government and to form a government of socialist ideology in the state,"

Arvind further said, "by contesting elections together, Samajwadi Party and Progressive Samajwadi Party will be able to remove the BJP's dictatorial, anti-poor, anti-farmers and anti-women government from the state. It's the biggest gift by a nephew to his uncle on Diwali."

