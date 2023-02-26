Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): The video of a violent fight at a wedding hall in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad emerged on Sunday, as Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted out a viral video of the same. Ghaziabad Police on Sunday took cognizance of the chaotic beatdown which took place late on Saturday night, after a dispute broke out between weddinggoers and the hall owner over the playing of music.

What followed shortly after can be termed mayhem, with several men seen repeatedly striking those present at the ceremony with sticks. The clip opens with a panicked woman asking someone to stop, while small patches of blood seen strewn around the floor. Subsequently, two men are seen going after a boy, and landing multiple shots on his body. "BJP has conducted the last rites of law and order in UP", the SP leader captioned in video in Hindi.

Addressing the issue, Ghaziabad Police said nine persons had so far been arrested in relation to the incident. "The incident occurred at The Grand Iris hotel in Masuri area of Ghaziabad. A cocktail party was going on at a marriage ceremony at around 2 am at night, when those in attendance demanded to play DJ for a continued period. The hotel owner did not agree, resulting in 15 to 20 associates of the owner attacking the guests with sticks.

A case has been lodged against the accused. The police has taken cognizance of the matter, and nine people have been arrested so far. The others are being identified at the moment, and will soon be detained. Legal action will be initiated against them" DCP Rural Ravi Kumar said.