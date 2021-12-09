Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government on Thursday.

Akhilesh said, "The BJP government is number 1 in publicity blitz but a zero in governance. They have mastered the art of making false promises but now the public has become well acquainted with the truth. Before the 2022 UP assembly elections, there is a situation of panic in the BJP due to angry public and fear of defeat,"

In the statement released, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP lies on the law and order situation is no longer acceptable to the public. No matter what BJP leaders may claim, the truth is that no one is safe under their rule. The administration is completely paralyzed and women are being humiliated,"

Former CM said, "The fake encounters and deaths in police custody continue during the BJP government. Even in the capital Lucknow, criminals are roaming freely They challenged the police by looting the jewellery shop. Many incidents of robbery from traders have not yet been reported,"

He reminded Dial 100 service during his regime, "The Samajwadi government started Dial 100 service by which the police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Later, BJP changed the number of this service to 112 and ruined its arrangements. Similarly, Samajwadi party started 108 number ambulance service to take the sick to the hospital, now this service is no longer reliable. 1090 Women Power Line was built for the safety of women, but there is no timely action these days," he lamented.

Akhilesh Yadav added, "Farmers-laborers and youth are most harassed and humiliated under BJP rule. Forget doubling the income of the farmer, even his paddy is not being bought at MSP. No new industries have been set up in the state which proves that all the claims of investment till now are false. Not a single unit of electricity was produced. The youth did not get employment and their life is in dark due to corruption in government recruitments,"

Also Read: BJP leaders dread 'red cap' meaning Samajwadi Party workers: Akhilesh Yadav