Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial election is scheduled for April 9, while 15 out of 20 candidates announced by the Samajwadi Party (SP) are Yadavs. After recording a thumping victory in the UP assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving for a majority in the legislative council as well. Currently, the BJP has 35 members, SP has 17, and Bahujan Samaj Party has four members in the Legislative Council.

Political analyst Dilip Agnihotri said that SP has given the majority of tickets to the people of a particular caste i.e. Yadav fraternity for the Legislative Council elections. "There have been allegations against SP of favoring particular community even in the past. Even now, SP is promoting his caste leaders, and the public is noticing it," he added.

