Jaunpur: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party aims to bring regional parties together in the upcoming elections.

He said, 'Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar and Ram Achal Rajbhar of BSP, are engaged in this effort. The BJP government has completed five years of its tenure. Now people should see the BJP manifesto, whether they fulfilled all the promises or not. The BJP government destroyed agriculture and farmers. We will form the government by taking everyone along."

The SP president claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the UP assembly elections 2022 and remove the BJP from the state and the country. He said that the farm laws were withdrawn under pressure. Farmers are not getting fertilizer. Inflation reduced their income.

Akhilesh said, "This inflation has broken the back of common people, but the government is not doing anything."

The leader made these comemnts during the Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra attended by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Sanjay Chauhan, and Krishna Patel

On the question of running bulldozers on criminals, Akhilesh Yadav said, "People are dying in police custody. Why the Chief Minister does not release the list of criminals at the district level?"

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Prime Minister ate food with the labourers in Varanasi on Monday. The leaders of the Samajwadi Party have earlier eaten food with the workers at many places, but the question is not this. The question is whether the labourers should always get such nutritious food. Why was the scheme started by SP for the nutritious food for the laborers stopped?"

