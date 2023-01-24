Agra: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday staged a protest against Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' movie in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The movie was set to release on January 25 and a day before the release date the Mahasabha put up posters to boycott the movie in Tajnagri. "The film 'Pathaan of Tukde Tukde Gang' actor and actress will not be allowed to be screened in any theatres and multiplexes," the poster reads.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's national spokesperson Sanjay Jat said, "The screening of the movie should be banned immediately. We will not allow 'Pathaan' movie to be screened in theatres. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been doing the work of degrading the country's culture earlier also. Sanatana Dharma and culture have been insulted in this film, too." District in-charge of Mahasabha Saurabh Sharma said that the posters have been put up all over the city. We will n allow the movie to be screened in any theatre.

Since December 2022, the protest against superstar Shahrukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' has been continuing. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra made objections to the 'Pathaan's Besharam Rang song. Sharing a video of himself speaking to the local media the minister tweeted that he is not sure if the film will be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

He objected to the choice of outfits in the song and the colour saffron of the costumes donned by Deepika in some of the song's sequences. Narottam Mishra tweeted in Hindi, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone, who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang', is in the song of the film 'Pathaan'. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh."

IAS officer Niyaz Khan also reacted to the controversy and backed minister Mishra. "Respected minister sir is rightly saying. I have seen the song of Pathaan, which is highly objectionable. It is full of nudity. We Indians have great culture where such Western nakedness can't be allowed. It's not only against Hindu brothers, but also against Islam," Khan tweeted.