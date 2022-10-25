Agra: The massive bursting of firecrackers on Diwali has worsened the air quality due to the rise in air pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Agra at 8 am on Tuesday was recorded at 322 signifying the rising pollution level due to the bursting of firecrackers on Monday night. The firecracker bursting has led to an increase in poisonous gases such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide among others in the air.

Noida, with an AQI of 349 was the most polluted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning followed by Agra. The AQI of Sanjay Place was 322, Rohta -237, Awas Vikas Colony Sikandra -208, Shahjahan Garden -175, Manoharpur (Dayalbagh) – 137, Shastripuram -95, Sanjay Place, Agra-322, Ganganagar, Meerut – 253, Kidwainagar, Kanpurville Line Lucknow – 207, Lalbagh Zone , Bareilly – 205 and Maldahiya, Varanasi – 180.

People complain of itchy skin and breathing problems due to the worsening AQI with asthma patients most vulnerable. According to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the number of fine particles dissolved in the air should not exceed 60 micrograms per cubic metre and the number of dust particles should not exceed 100 micrograms per cubic metre.