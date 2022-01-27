Lucknow: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. With the announcement of eight more names on Wednesday night, the overall tally of candidates declared by AIMIM has gone up to 41.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party is contesting UP elections on all the 403 assembly seats. AIMIM has a political alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha's Janadhikar Party and Bharat Mul Nivasi Sangh (BAMSEF) led by Waman Meshram, for the upcoming UP assembly elections. The three political parties are fighting the elections under the umbrella organization Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha.

As per the new list, Rais Malik will be contesting from Moradabad Kanth seat, Mohid Farghani from Moradabad rural and Waqi Rasheed from Moradabad urban. Maulana Ehtisham Raza Hashmi will contest from Hasanpur seat in Amroha, Naushad Qureshi from Shahjahanpur, Asif Iqbal from Firozabad, Dildar Gazi from Arya Nagar, and Alauddin from Shishamau.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

