Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : In order to protest against various issues including road conditions and waterlogging residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar'. Even they have installed nameplate of the colonies and bus stand too.

"We've not received any help from the district administration. We have complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear," said a local