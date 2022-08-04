Lucknow: Under the Agneepath scheme, about five and a half lakh youths have applied for the army recruitment process till Thursday (August 4). About 4.5 lakh candidates from Uttar Pradesh and more than one lakh candidates from Uttarakhand have filled their forms.

Public Relations officer Shantanu Pratap Singh said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among the youths of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to join the Indian Army. For Army recruitment under the Agneepath scheme, online registration has been closed on 3rd August in Pithoragarh, Meerut, and Agra under Army Recruitment Headquarters in UP and Uttarakhand.

At the same time, online registrations in Almora, Bareilly, and Lansdowne were also closed on 30 July. The details of the registered candidates till August 4 have come out, it is clear that the youths are all set to be recruited under the Agneepath scheme in the Indian Army. A total of 4,52,402 candidates have registered in Uttar Pradesh till August 4 and in Uttarakhand, a total of 1,08,906 candidates have registered.

Shantanu Pratap Singh said there are six army recruitment offices in Uttar Pradesh and three in Uttarakhand. Candidates can visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for more information related to recruitment under the Agneepath scheme.