Kanpur: After a rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture was captured in Eidgah cemetery of Kanpur's Colonelganj by locals on January 8, a Barn-owl was rescued from the Parade Market area of the city on Wednesday.

Director of Kanpur Zoological Park, KK Singh said "Information was received about the sighting of a White Owl in Naveen Market, in the Parade area which was rescued by us. First, it will be quarantined for about 10 to 15 days. Later, it will be shifted to a separate cage for visitors coming to Kanpur Zoological Park. Netizens are curious over the bird and discussing it on social media.

Barn-owls belong to one of the two families of owls, the other being the true owls or typical owls, Strigidae. They are medium to large owls with large heads and characteristic heart-shaped faces. They have long, strong legs with powerful talons.

Also read: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured from Kanpur cemetery

They live near agricultural areas with high amounts of human activity and are found in most of the world but majorly in the Southern Hemisphere. The Barn owl was first spotted by a shop owner who informed others and as the news spread locals started gathering to a get glimpse of the rare bird. Later, a team of Forest Department team reached the spot, caught the white owl and took it to Kanpur Zoological Park.