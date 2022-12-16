Prayagraj: In a shocking incident, after the death of an elderly man, his friend died in the grief of his death in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday. The two deceased have been identified as Masuriadin Yadav and Ram Kripal Yadav, residents of Titimpur village of Tharwai.

According to sources, Masuriadin had been ill for a few days and he passed away on Thursday. As soon as Ram Kripal came to know about this, he went straight to Masuriadin's house and started crying in grief. Ram said that he doesn't want to live without his friend. Saying this, he took his last breath and died on the spot.

Ram Kripal and Masuriadin were close childhood friends. They also used to work together. As they grew older, both would visit temples and places of pilgrimage together for darshan and worship. Ram Kripal and Masuriadin had spent 70 years of their lives together.

The villagers said that the way both of them lived life and embraced death together, the last rites of both friends should also be performed together. But Masuriadin's sons lived in another state. Due to this, the last rites of Ram Kripal were performed on Thursday itself. While the last rites of Masuriadin have been performed on Friday.