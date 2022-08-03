Shahjahanpur (UP): Two people were arrested in a 27-year-old rape case after a DNA test confirmed their crime. The incident is reported from Shahajahanpur, wherein a woman who was raped and impregnated at the age of 12 came forward and registered a complaint in the matter 27 years later.

The victim gave birth to a son after the crime was committed, but she kept the matter a secret because of the pressure from the culprits. However, she approached the police 27 years later and registered a case against two brothers under sections 452, 376(2) and 506.

While investigating the case, the police got the DNA tests of the accused done, in which the DNA of one of the brothers matched with that of the woman's son, thereby proving that he is the father of the child. The police have thereafter arrested both the culprits while further investigation is underway.

The culprits have been identified as Naki Hassan and Guddu alias Mohammad Razi, who had allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she opened her mouth about her rape. Hassan has been identified as the father of the son after which both the culprits were arrested from the Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday.