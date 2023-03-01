Uttar Pradesh DGP speaks to slain police gunman Sandeep's family, from Lucknow, on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat via UP Police)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Consoling the bereaved family of gunner Sandeep Nishad who was killed in the shootout, the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh Devendra Singh Chauhan spoke to Sandeep's father over the phone on Tuesday and assured him all the help that was needed.

The DGP also said that he would also be be talking to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allotment of a government residence for the family. The DGP had sent the Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya to the deceased's house in Bisaipur village of the Ahiraula police station area of Azamgarh.

While talking to Sandeep's father Santram Nishad, the DGP said, "your son Sandeep was a brave soldier of the police force. He sacrificed his life for his duty. His sacrifice will always be remembered by the department."

Devendra said that all the employees of the police force are just like our family. I have called just to inform you that we will take care of you and your family. The top cop also enquired about the health condition of Sandeep's wife. "If Sandeep's wife needs any medical assistance, I will ask the SP to take her to the hospital and the police department will bear all the medical expenses. You need not worry about anything."

I will also deploy a police officer who will visit your house to ensure your safety. We are always there for you... If you need any help... Just tell us. I will also give my personal mobile number to you so that you can directly contact me, the DGP said, dictating his contact number for the listener to note down.

The DGP also assured Santram Nishad that he would talk to the Chief Minister for allotment of government residence under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. Sandeep Nishad was one of two police gunmen of advocate Umesh Pal who was killed in the shootout in Prayagraj.

Deceased Umesh was the main witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case. He along with his two gunners was shot at in front of his residence. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Sandeep who also sustained bullet injuries died not responding to the treatment.