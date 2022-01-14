Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that previous governments in the state have only been illegally occupying lands belonging to Dalits and poor people and robbing them of their rights.

Speaking at a gathering marking Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur, the CM said that the BJP government's initiatives have benefitted everyone in the state.

"The work of those in the previous governments of the state was to capture the land of Dalits and the poor, to rob them of their rights. There is social harmony under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Work has been done for the development of all sections of society," Adityanath said in what appeared to be a veiled attack towards the Samajwadi Party.

He further said that under BJP a total of 43 lakh new houses had been constructed in the state, whereas under SP, the number did not cross 14 lakh.

Adityanath reached the house of Amrutlal Bharti, a member of the Dalit community, on Friday in the slums of Gorakhpur and had lunch with the family.

He later highlighted the lunch program as part of BJP's 'sehbhoj' (community feast), saying it was "the result of the policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It has been organized at 27,000 Shakti Kendras of the state".

"The goal of social harmony is to continue to grow... I had the good fortune of receiving khichdi prasad at Shri Amrit Lal Bharti ji's house at Jhungia in Gorakhpur today. Thank you very much Shri Bharti ji!", the CM tweeted out on Friday, posting a picture of him eating with the host.

After having meal at Amritlal Bharti's home on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Adityanath told reporters, "Only 18,000 houses were given to people under PM Awas Yojna in full five-year term of the Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, whereas the present BJP government has given 45 lakh houses to the poor and the deprived under the scheme."

"It was 'samajik shoshan' (social exploitation) and not 'samajik nyay' (social justice) during the SP rule in UP," he said, taking a swipe at his predecessor and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He also said that BJP was bringing to fruition BR Ambedkar's dream of social harmony, a stark contrast from the oppression meted out by those in previous governments.

The CM's move comes after three prominent Uttar Pradesh ministers representing backward classes resigned from the state cabinet in as many days, with warnings of a further exodus.

Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10.

(With agency inputs)