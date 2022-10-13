Jaunpur: A complaint has been filed in the Jaunpur court in Uttar Pradesh against five people, including the lead actors of the upcoming movie 'Adipurush', which is in the eye of a storm over the portrayal of characters, including Lord Ram and Hanuman. The court fixed the date of October 27 for the statement of the complainant, who has alleged 'indecent depiction of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana in the film's teaser, which was released on October 2.

The complaint has been filed by advocate Himanshu Srivastava in the Jaunpur' court. Srivastava said that Ravana's costume in the film is “extremely indecent” adding Hanumanji is also shown wearing a leather robe he said has “hurt religious sentiments”. The complainant said the makers have claimed that the film is based on Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana, “but the reality is quite the opposite”.

“On seeing the teaser, our faith has been tarnished and religious sentiments have been hurt. The deities have been deliberately made fun of throughout the film. The unity and integrity of the country are being affected. The atmosphere of the country is being spoiled to increase TRP and earn more profits,” he said.

The teaser of 'Adipurush', which was released on October 2, is being trolled for its VFX and the look of the characters. On social media, users are especially making fun of the look of Ravan. However, Om Raut, the director of the film, clarified that until you see this film on the big screen, your thinking will not change.

The teaser of 'Aadipurush', which was released on October 2, shows Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. A Delhi court on Monday also allowed the arguments to proceed on maintainability of the plea seeking an injunction against the upcoming movie 'Adipurush' over the portrayal of its characters, at the pre-summons stage.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Raj Gaurav seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against defendants Bhushan Kumar, the producer, and Om Raut, director and co-producer, alleging they had depicted Hindu Gods in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the promotional video.