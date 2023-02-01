Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Brijendra Kala, a noted actor known for his subtle portrayal of characters rooted in reality visited Pushpa Khanna Memorial Center, a rehabilitation center for children with special needs in Kanpur on Tuesday. Kala said that he was in Unnao for a shooting when he came to know about this rehabilitation center, after which he decided to visit this center.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the actor said, "OTT is a part of Bollywood. There is no difference between the two. I was in Unnao for shooting an upcoming film 'Dor', and that is where I came to know about Pushpa Khanna Memorial Center. I visited this center here in Kanpur and it does not feel like a rehabilitation center. This is so full of colors. Children who come here will not feel they are in a rehabilitation center, it is so neat and clean."

Kala also said that the rehabilitation center has all the latest machinery and requested children from all over the country to come here for any kind of help they need in life. As for children who wish to pursue a career in cinema, Kala shared some valuable tips. " Children who wish to fulfill their dream of joining Bollywood must start practicing theatre. With real-time location shoots, the camera has reached every nook and corner of the nation. This is giving exposure to people who work in theatres."

"Whether it is a dream of making a career in sports, Bollywood, or any other field, constant practice and hard work are required. Children must be disciplined to make their dreams come true", said Brijendra. Upon being asked about the difference between Bollywood and OTT, Brijendra replied, "why do you guys consider Bollywood and OTT as two separate platforms? There is no difference between them. OTT is a part of Bollywood."

In response to a question on the audience inclining more towards South Indian films, Brijendra said, " There is no comparison between Bollywood films and South Indian films. If the South Indian film industry is making films like RRR and Pushpa, Bollywood has made movies like Ranga Khush. There is action and drama in movies made in both these industries."