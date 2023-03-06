Chitrakoot: The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday arrested Jail Superintendent, Jailor and Warder at the Chitrakoot jail over the “clandestine” meeting of Nisbat Ansari with her husband Abbas Ansari, the son of don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

As per officials, the Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar, Jailor Santosh Kumar and Warder Jagmohan were arrested on Sunday following hours of questioning on March 2. So far, eight persons have been arrested in the case. It is expected that more arrests will be made in the case in coming days.

On March 2, Jail Superintendent Ashok Sagar and Jailor Santosh Kumar were called for questioning. Abbas Ansari's wife Nikhat, driver Niaz, SP leader Faraj Khan, canteen operator Navneet, and deputy jailer Chandrakala have already been arrested in this case.

Also read: Cops who arrested MLA Abbas Ansari's wife at Chitrakoot jail to be honored by Uttar Pradesh DGP today

It can be recalled that on Feb. 10, District Magistrate Abhishek Anand and the Superintendent of Police conducted a sudden raid in the jail where Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari and his wife Nisbat were found meeting in violation of prison rules. Abbas Ansari has been lodged in the jail in a money laundering case.

Many objectionable items including mobile phones, jewelry and foreign currency were recovered from them as per officials. Following the incident, 8 people including jail superintendent Ashok Sagar, were suspended and a case was also registered against them. The Uttar Pradesh Police honored the cops who were part of the raids at the Chitrakoot jail.

Following the raids, DG (Prisons) Anand Kumar directed Prayagraj range DIG (Prisons) to investigate the matter and submit the findings in this regard. DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan's GSO Additional Director General of Police N Ravinder had issued an order saying that Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, Jurisdictionary Nagar Harsh Pandey, Deputy SP Anuj Kumar Mishra and Jail Outpost in-charge Shyam Dev Singh have been awarded commendation marks by the DGP. All four officers were honored at the DGP headquarters on February 14.