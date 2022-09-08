Prayagraj (UP) : The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) seers will soon meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek a complete ban on sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food within a radius of 5 km of Sangam, and all holy rivers in the state. The seers are unhappy over the recent incident where a group of boys were caught on camera, eating chicken and smoking hookah on a boat in the Ganga river.

The seers of ABAP, the apex body of the Hindu monastic orders, have decided to hold a meeting in Prayagraj and prepare a proposal, demanding a law in this regard. They claimed that "sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food near holy rivers have made them picnic spots like Juhu-Chowpatty". Mahant Ravindra Puri, ABAP chief and secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, said, "We are going to perform 'pind daan' (a ritual to offer homage to the departed souls) at Sangam for the people who lost their lives due to Covid in Prayagraj on September 10. During this period, ABAP will hold a meeting that will discuss preparations for Maha Kumbh-2025 as well as pass a proposal demanding framing of a law to ban sale, cooking and consumption of nonvegetarian food item on and near the holy rivers located near revered sites of pilgrimage."

He said that "The proposal would then be handed over to the chief minister by a delegation of seers with a request for action on it on a priority basis." The seer said that at present, there is no separate law to act against people indulging in such acts and insulting the beliefs of millions. The police, therefore, charge such individuals under general sections of IPC of hurting religious sentiments and creating tension between different communities, etc. If a law is enacted, strict action against such people can be ensured, he said. (IANS)