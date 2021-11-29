Delhi: Delhi-based Aam Adami Party has had its existence in Uttar Pradesh for last seven years, but till now the party has failed to make a mark in Uttar Pradesh political arena. So in the upcoming UP Assembly Election 2022, party is trying to have a political alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

But for now Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is in a state of "wait and watch" over the issue. As Akhilesh is in two minds about going with AAP or with the newly-formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party of his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

AAP is trying harder to create a political base in the state but till now it could not make any impact on the ground. Under state-in-charge Sanjay Singh, the party workers are visiting the homes of victims of caste or religious violence and trying to organize meetings with protesting farmers or traders, the party has been utilizing every opportunity to make electoral inroads.

On Saturday, the AAP party slammed Uttar Pradesh government over the recent killing of four members of a Dalit family in Prayagraj and demanded a speedy trial into the case and capital punishment for the culprits.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that his party will hold protests across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday demanding justice for the victims.

While many believe that it may not be easy for AAP to gain too much in a state where other players like Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have significant vote banks, Singh, while remaining unfazed by these issues in the past, had insisted that AAP had done well in other states despite not resorting to politics of caste or religion.