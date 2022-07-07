Deoria : A student's body was recovered from teacher's residence on Thursday. A student Sanskar yadav was allegedly kidnapped on July 6 and his body was recovered from teacher's toilet on July 7. It was confirmed by Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma. Like everyday Sanskar went for coaching on Wednesday. He did not return after coaching hours.

According to Police, on July 6, Sanaskar son of Gorakh Yadav went to coaching but he did not return. Initially the family members thought he might be busy with his friends. When he didn't return till late evening they went to the coaching centre but teacher said he did not come on that day. Meanwhile Gorakh received a ransom letter demanding five lakh for the release of his son. The family then approached police.

Police immediately begun search operation and reached to the Teacher's house and also in the village. Then Teacher's grand son informed to them that Sanskar body was lying in his toilet. Police recovered the body from the toilet. This news got attention of everyone in village and surrounding areas. Meanwhile police took the custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Later Police also detained the teacher's grand son and two others for further probe. SP said it would be early to make any comment on it as intention behind murder is not clear so far.

